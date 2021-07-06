Malahoo Forte taken to hospital after falling inside Parliament

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, was rushed to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) this afternoon after suffering a fall inside Gordon House.

This forced House Speaker, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, to order a five minute recess after the attorney general appeared to collapse near the Speaker's chair.

It happened as the Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West, Dr Angela Brown-Burke, was making her contribution to the debate on the report on the long-awaited Sexual Harassment Bill.

Several House members quickly went to the aid of the attorney general, who is also the Member of Parliament for West Central St James.

Malahoo Forte was taken to the UHWI where OBSERVER ONLINE understands she was undergoing tests and was reported to be in good spirits.

The House resumed its sitting after a few minutes with other members making their contribution to the debate which was eventually postponed until next week.