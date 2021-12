Male ward at Westmoreland Infirmary to be completed early in 2022

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica - Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, has said that construction of the new male ward at the Westmoreland Infirmary is progressing well and should be completed early next year.

According to a news release, McKenzie, who was speaking to journalists after a tour of the facility recently, said there is an urgency to complete the ward to accommodate social cases at the Savanna-la-Mar Public Hospital.

“Remember, we have an agreement with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to reduce the number of beds [being occupied by social cases at hospitals] by [accommodating] these persons in the infirmaries. I was told by the Inspector of Poor that there are 20 such persons at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and all 20 are males,” said McKenzie.

The minister explained that the capacity of this male ward is about 50, “and when you check that 20 in the hospital, against the numbers that are waiting - the registered poor - to gain admission to the facility, we are going to exceed the capacity of the new facility that we are building. We are going to see how we can rectify that,” he said.

Social cases refer to persons who are generally abandoned by their families and have taken up residence in hospitals. Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, has warned that his ministry will be taking legal action against family members who are financially able to take care of their relatives but have instead abandoned them.

McKenzie stated that he was “happy so far” with the work on the ward and commended the technical officers at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and other parties involved in spearheading the project. He also disclosed that in addition to the new ward, and recently upgraded matron's quarters, other buildings on the property will also be renovated. He said that a new drop-in centre will also be constructed in the parish.

For his part, the Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Bertel Moore, told journalists that he was satisfied with the progress of the work taking place at the infirmary, and welcomed as “good news” the announcement by the McKenzie, that a new drop-in centre will be built in the parish.

Temporary matron at the infirmary, Nedene Collins-Whyte, said she is anxiously awaiting the completion of the ward, which will more comfortably accommodate the 38 males at the facility. She noted that the recently rehabilitated matron's quarters is a “beautiful place.”

McKenzie's tour of the infirmary formed part of a working visit to the parish, during which he also addressed the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and toured the Savanna-la- Mar Market.