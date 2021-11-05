Man, woman charged after cops find gun in truck in St Elizabeth

Man, woman charged after cops find gun in truck in St ElizabethFriday, November 05, 2021
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica--- A man and woman have been charged in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm on the Comma Pen main road, Junction in St Elizabeth on Thursday.
Thirty-seven-year-old Dwight Osborne, a truck driver of a Barbican Road address in Kingston 6 and 23-year-old Janell Morgan of Canaan Heights in Clarendon have been charged with illegal possession of firearm.
Reports from the Junction police are that about 11:30 pm, lawmen were in the Junction area when they saw Osborne driving an International Prostar motor truck in which Morgan was a passenger. The police reportedly signalled Osborne to stop. He complied and the vehicle was subsequently searched. A .38 revolver was reportedly found.
The pair was subsequently charged.
A court date for them to answer to the charge has not yet been finalised.
