Man, woman charged after cops find gun in truck in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica--- A man and woman have been charged in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm on the Comma Pen main road, Junction in St Elizabeth on Thursday.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dwight Osborne, a truck driver of a Barbican Road address in Kingston 6 and 23-year-old Janell Morgan of Canaan Heights in Clarendon have been charged with illegal possession of firearm.

Reports from the Junction police are that about 11:30 pm, lawmen were in the Junction area when they saw Osborne driving an International Prostar motor truck in which Morgan was a passenger. The police reportedly signalled Osborne to stop. He complied and the vehicle was subsequently searched. A .38 revolver was reportedly found.

The pair was subsequently charged.

A court date for them to answer to the charge has not yet been finalised.