Man, woman in custody for gun found in fridge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man and a woman were taken into police custody following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation on Rousseau Road, Kingston West yesterday.

The police said their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports are that officers conducted an operation in the area when a premises was searched and a Glock pistol 9mm pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition was found inside a refrigerator, inside the house.

The incident happened about 7:15 am.