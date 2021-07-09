Man accused of MP's murder for trial on Monday

Man accused of MP's murder for trial on MondayFriday, July 09, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Simeon Sutherland, the man who is charged with the murder of former People's National Party (PNP) parliamentarian, Dr Lynvale Bloomfield, is scheduled to stand trial before the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Monday.
The case is to be tried by judge alone instead of a jury, according to the Supreme Court criminal list published on Friday.
Sutherland's attorney, Peter Champagnie, QC, confirmed to OBSERVER ONLINE on Friday afternoon that the case is in fact "slated" to be tried by judge alone.
Asked whether the trial will be held in-camera, the veteran criminal defence attorney disclosed that "it is likely to be".
In-camera proceedings are held in court with the press and members of the public excluded.
Bloomfield's body was found at his house in Passley Gardens, Portland on February 2, 2019, with multiple stab wounds.
At that time, sources close to the probe said that bloodstains were in sections of the house, as well as in the yard.
Days later, Sutherland, who resided in Buff Bay, Portland, was detained as a person of interest in the then Portland Eastern Member of Parliament's murder, but was released.
He was, however, rearrested and later charged in March 2019 after scientific evidence allegedly linked him to the crime scene.
To date, the police have not disclosed a motive for the politician's killing.
