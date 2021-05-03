Man accused of buggering 5-y-o

ST ANN, Jamaica – A 20-year old man has been accused of buggery and grievous sexual assault in a case involving a five year old boy.

Reports are that the mother observed that the child was in pain while she was bathing him, and when she enquired about what caused his injuries, she was told of the assault, which happened on Friday.

The man was arrested on Sunday following a report to the police by the child’s mother.

The child also related another incident of abuse which happened some time in April.

The police are investigating.