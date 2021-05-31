Man accused in chopping death shot by police in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica – Police are reporting that a 48-year-old man was shot and injured in a confrontation with lawmen in Siloah yesterday.

The man is accused of fatally chopping 38-year-old Steve Daley, otherwise called 'Bunda', in Windsor District.

Police say Daley and the accused man were involved in an argument about 12:00 pm yesterday, during which the latter used a machete to inflict chop wounds to Daley's face.

Daley was taken to the Black River Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A subsequent search was conducted by a police team in the community to apprehend the accused.

The police say the man pointed a firearm at the team and shots were fired. The man sustained an injury to his right foot

A homemade handgun with one 12 gauge cartridge and a machete were allegedly taken from the accused.

He was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

KASEY WILLIAMS