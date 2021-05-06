Man accused of killing son denied bail

Man accused of killing son denied bailThursday, May 06, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sixty-four-year-old businessman Delton Knight, who was charged in relation to the shooting death of his son, 38-year-old Ruel Knight, was today denied bail in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.
Attorney-at-law, Peter Champagnie who is representing senior Knight, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the judge's decision was accepted.
“The judge delivered the decision today and bail was refused. The refusal was on the strength of the allegations and for the protection of the accused himself. The decision of the court is respected and is to be respected. The result of it also is one where the defence will have to take further instructions from the accused,” Champagnie said.
Detectives assigned to the Half-Way-Tree Criminal Investigations Branch charged the 64-year-old with murder on Saturday, April 17. He has been in police custody since the fatal shooting on April 12 at the family business — Knight's Meat and Food Distributors Ltd — on Gordon Town Road, St Andrew, on Monday, April 12.
Knight will again appear before the court on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Romardo Lyons
