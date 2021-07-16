Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home charged

Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home chargedFriday, July 16, 2021
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — A 48-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old disabled girl at a Hanover-based children's home.
The accused man has been identified as Byron Petgrave, a chef at the facility. He was charged with rape and indecent assault.
Reports are that on June 10, the girl was on the compound of the children's home when the male employee took her into a bathroom on the compound and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The incident was later reported by the child to a caregiver at the facility.
Petgrave was turned over to the police by his attorney on Saturday.
Following a question and answer session on Wednesday, he was charged that same day by the police.
A court date is yet to be set by the police.
On Monday, Superintendent of police in charge of the Hanover Police Division, Sharon Beeput told the Jamaica Observer that investigations were “progressing well” and had expressed confidence that charges would be made soon.
Anthony Lewis
Related stories:
Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home arrested
Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home to face Q&A
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy