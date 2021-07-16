Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home charged

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 48-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old disabled girl at a Hanover-based children's home.

The accused man has been identified as Byron Petgrave, a chef at the facility. He was charged with rape and indecent assault.

Reports are that on June 10, the girl was on the compound of the children's home when the male employee took her into a bathroom on the compound and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident was later reported by the child to a caregiver at the facility.

Petgrave was turned over to the police by his attorney on Saturday.

Following a question and answer session on Wednesday, he was charged that same day by the police.

A court date is yet to be set by the police.

On Monday, Superintendent of police in charge of the Hanover Police Division, Sharon Beeput told the Jamaica Observer that investigations were “progressing well” and had expressed confidence that charges would be made soon.

Anthony Lewis

