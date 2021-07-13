Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home to face Q&A

Man accused of molesting disabled girl at children's home to face Q&ATuesday, July 13, 2021
HANOVER, Jamaica — The 47-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old disabled girl at a Hanover-based children's home is expected to face a question-and-answer session with investigators tomorrow.
The police had launched an investigation into the incident following a report.
Reports are that on June 10, the girl was on the compound of the children's home when the male employee, who is said to be a chef, took her into a bathroom on the compound and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The incident was later reported by the child to a caregiver at the facility.
The accused was turned over to the police by his attorney on Saturday.
On Monday, Superintendent of police in charge of the Hanover Police Division, Sharon Beeput told the Jamaica Observer that investigations were “progressing well” and charges could be made soon.
