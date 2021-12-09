Man accused of raping St Thomas woman found dead hours later

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police are probing an incident in which a man was gunned down on Wednesday in Eleven Miles in Bull Bay, St Thomas, hours after he was accused of raping a woman from the community.

The deceased man has only been identified by his alias 'Chop Chop'.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that the woman went to a wake about 1 am Wednesday in an area of Eleven Miles. When she arrived home, she was pounced upon by an armed man who allegedly raped her.

The man then fled the area and the incident was reported to the police.

Hours later, the police were notified that a man was found suffering from bullet wounds in another section of the Eleven Miles area.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim reportedly identified the man as her attacker.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing.