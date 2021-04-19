Man arrested after allegedly offering $2,000 bribe to patrol cop

Man arrested after allegedly offering $2,000 bribe to patrol copMonday, April 19, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – The St Ann police yesterday arrested and charged a man for allegedly bribing an officer who was carrying out highway patrol duties on the Mammee Bay main road here. He is to appear in court on June 3.
The 28-year-old construction worker from Duncans in Trelawny was charged with breaching the Corruption Prevention Act after he allegedly offered the lawman $2,000 after being cited for having excessive tint on a vehicle he was driving.
Police said the offense was pointed out, and the man allegedly offered the lawman money to avoid going to court. Despite being warned, he still insisted on offering the police officer money, a police source told OBSERVER ONLINE.
A white 2010 Toyota Mark X which he was driving was searched in his presence but nothing of evidential value was found, the police said.
Donicka Robinson
