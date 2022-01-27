Man arrested after attempting to sexually assault pregnant woman

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Lawmen assigned to the St James Police Division arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a pregnant woman in the busy commercial area of Fairview, St James on Wednesday.

According to an OBSERVER ONLINE police source, the man “was held by the police who heard the screams of the female and responded”.

Following his arrest, St James detectives obtained caution statements from the man which have indicated his participation in several other rape incidents in and around the second city.

OBSERVER ONLINE also learned that the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) is currently following up on at least eight rape cases that were committed in Union Street, Barnett Street and Fairview areas in Montego Bay.

To make a sexual assault report, individuals are being asked to contact the CISOCA office at 876-952-4997 or 876-952-3572.

Rochelle Clayton