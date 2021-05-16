Man arrested after being identified as shooter in Braeton drive-by

Man arrested after being identified as shooter in Braeton drive-bySunday, May 16, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man who was among a group who allegedly emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a man on Perch Way, Braeton in St Catherine last Saturday has been arrested and charged.
Charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 24-year-old Shemar McDonald of Rosemarie Lane, Naggo Head in the parish.
The police report that about 1:00 pm, the complainant was walking along the roadway when a white motorcar approached him. McDonald, along with other men, reportedly alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire, hitting the complainant all over the body.
The police said the accused and the other men escaped, while the complainant was taken to hospital.
McDonald was later arrested and subsequently charged on Friday after being positively identified.
