Man arrested after homemade firearm found in his possession

Man arrested after homemade firearm found in his possessionSaturday, June 26, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man, who was searched by the police and caught with a homemade firearm in his possession during an operation in Gregory Park, St Catherine on Friday, June 25, has been arrested.
The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said officers were in the area about 7:45 am when a premises that was occupied by the man was searched.
During the search of the premises, the man's actions aroused the suspicion of the police and he was then accosted, searched and the firearm was found in his possession.
The police said he was then taken into custody, however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
