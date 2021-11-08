Man arrested after police find gun, ammo in Ambrook Lane house

Man arrested after police find gun, ammo in Ambrook Lane houseMonday, November 08, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man is now in custody after police found a gun and ammunition on a premises during an operation on Ambrook Lane in St Andrew on Sunday.
Reports are that about 7:50 am, a team of officers was on operation in the area when checks were made at the premises. The firearm — a Browning 9mm pistol — and nine rounds of ammunition were discovered in the house.
The police said the occupant was then arrested but his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy