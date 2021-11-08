Man arrested after police find gun, ammo in Ambrook Lane house

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man is now in custody after police found a gun and ammunition on a premises during an operation on Ambrook Lane in St Andrew on Sunday.

Reports are that about 7:50 am, a team of officers was on operation in the area when checks were made at the premises. The firearm — a Browning 9mm pistol — and nine rounds of ammunition were discovered in the house.

The police said the occupant was then arrested but his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.