Man arrested after police find gun hidden in stuffed animal

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police today arrested a man after a firearm and several rounds of ammunition were found inside a stuffed animal on Morgan Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police said about 8:30 am, a joint police/military team along with members from the Canine Division conducted an operation in several communities in Spanish Town.

During the operation, a premises was searched and the police said a man who was found locked inside a bathroom, was apprehended, the police said.

A search was conducted when a semi-automatic TEC-9 pistol fitted with a magazine with three rounds was found inside a stuffed-animal inside a bedroom,

The suspect's identity is being withheld pending further investigations.