Man arrested after robbery at Hagley Park hardware store

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a hardware store along Hagley Park Road in St Andrew on Sunday.

According to the police, the facility was broken into during heavy rains brought on by Tropical Storm Elsa.

After being alerted to the theft, lawmen reportedly responded quickly and police officers from the St Andrew South division have since recovered the stolen lumber which was found in the Delacree Lane section of Kingston.

One man has been arrested in connection with the theft.