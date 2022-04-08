Man arrested for allegedly shooting at woman, firearm seized

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been taken into custody by the Lawrence Tavern police in relation to a gun attack on a woman in Gouldbourne district in St Andrew on Thursday.

His identity is currently being withheld pending further investigations.

It is alleged that about 11:00 pm, the suspect had an argument with a woman when he pulled a firearm and fired several shots in her direction.

The police said an investigation was launched and his premises was searched.

A .38 Revolver with three rounds of ammunition was found.

He is yet to be charged.