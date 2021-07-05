Man arrested in Rum Lane double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police say one man has been arrested in connection with Friday's double murder on Rum Lane in central Kingston.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old chef, Oshoy Watson, of White Plate Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine and 25-year-old Ian Reid of Cloverly Road, Kingston.

Three other men were also injured during the attack.

The police said that about 1:40 pm, the men were sitting along the roadway when two gunmen approached and fired several shots at them.

The police were called and the men were taken to hospital where Watson and Reid were pronounced dead and the other three men admitted for treatment.

Police said the suspect, whose identity is being withheld pending further investigations, was picked up during an operation Monday morning, about 11am, and is being questioned.