Man arrested in St James triple murder was out on bail

Man arrested in St James triple murder was out on bailFriday, March 11, 2022
ST JAMES, Jamaica — One of two men now in custody in connection with Wednesday night's killing of three young siblings in Irwin Heights, St James was out on bail in connection with other murder charges.
Eleven-year-old Peta-Gaye Cook and her 19-year-old twin brothers, Givaughn and Givaughnie Stewart, were gunned down at their residence. Their one-year-old nephew who was in the house at the time of the shooting was not hurt.
Meanwhile, another man who was recently convicted and given a 15-year sentence for another matter is also being looked at in connection with the case.
"Based on the information, he's [the man on bail] one of those persons; he's highly likely to be charged," police chief for Area One, Assistant Commissioner Clifford Chambers, told OBSERVER ONLINE on Friday.
Chambers said two men were taken into custody two hours after the incident during a major operation launched by his team.
"As it is now, investigators are doing a case review while they await some forensics but it's highly possible," the lawman remarked when pressed on the possibility of charges being laid.
The investigation has so far led them to individuals who are not unfamiliar with the justice system.
“[There is a] person that was convicted in the courts a few days ago and was sentenced to 15; so far there is a strong correlation [between] the murders and the persons that have been picked up," Chambers said.
The community of Irwin Heights has been rocked by the deaths of the siblings.
A working theory now being looked at by lawmen is that the twin brothers were the intended targets while their younger sister got caught up in the assault.
