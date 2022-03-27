Man believed to be mentally unstable beaten to death by mob after stabbing incident

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A man is dead and another remains in hospital following a stabbing incident in the May Pen Market in Clarendon on Saturday.

The deceased, Ricardo Brown of a Canaan Heights address in the parish, was mobbed after it is alleged that he used a knife to inflict wounds on two brothers in the busy market district.

The incident which happened about 3:15 pm ensued when a man accosted the now deceased who had a previous confrontation with his spouse.

According to the police report, a physical altercation developed when Brown used a knife to stab the man. The brother of the injured man later intervened and he too was stabbed twice in the shoulder and abdomen.

Citizens then mobbed the attacker, killing him, before assisting the injured to hospital where one brother was treated and released, while the other was admitted. His condition is not known.

Further investigations by the police revealed that Brown had been provoking citizens and had been creating mischief all day. In addition, the citizens indicated that he appeared to be mentally unstable.

The police have also revealed that Brown is no stranger to them having been previously charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm and assault at common law against a member of the Jamaica Defence Force in 2017. He was also arrested and charged with unlawful wounding against the police in 2016.