Man burnt to death, another shot dead in early-morning attack in Granville

GRANVILLE, St James - A senior citizen is among two men who were killed after gunmen went on a shooting spree and torched three houses in Granville, St James early this morning.

One of the men was reportedly burnt to death while the other was shot and killed.

The police have not yet disclosed the identities of the victims.

There have been several tit-for-tat killings recently in St James, as tension between warring factions intensifies.

More details soon.