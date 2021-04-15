Man caught trying to dislodge AC unit at Kingston warehouse

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man, who police say was caught attempting to dislodge an air-conditioning unit in a warehouse, has been arrested and charged.

He has been identified as 22-year-old Romario White, otherwise called 'Shaquille', of Williams Street in Kingston. He was yesterday charged with breaches of the Larceny Act, including warehouse breaking and malicious destruction of property.

The police said a security officer caught White and another man after they broke onto the premises, located at the intersection of Beeston and Bond Street in Kingston, and attempted to dislodge the AC unit.

The other man escaped but White was apprehended, the police said.

The incident happened about 11:50 am on Sunday, April 11.