Man caught with gun, charged

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the St James Police Division have arrested and charged 25-year-old Andre Smith of Brissett Road, Cambridge with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an operation in his community on April 14.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 7:15 am, a team of officers on patrol was responding to an incident in the area when they saw Smith acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and searched and a mini Uzi 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds was found in a bag he had in his possession.

Smith was charged on April 15, following a question and answer interview in the presence of his lawyer.

His court date is being finalised.

-30-