Man caught with illegal gun in Quarry Hill

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man was arrested by the police after allegedly being caught with an illegal gun in Quarry Hill, St Catherine on Sunday.

Reports are that a patrol team was in the community when they observed the man walking along the roadway before attempting to flee, arousing the suspicion of the police team.

The man was then accosted and searched, leading to the seizure of a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol and a magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition which were found on him.

The incident happened about 2:35 pm.

The man, who has not yet been identified, remains in police custody to be formally charged.