Man caught with illegal gun in Quarry Hill

Man caught with illegal gun in Quarry HillMonday, January 24, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A man was arrested by the police after allegedly being caught with an illegal gun in Quarry Hill, St Catherine on Sunday.
Reports are that a patrol team was in the community when they observed the man walking along the roadway before attempting to flee, arousing the suspicion of the police team.
The man was then accosted and searched, leading to the seizure of a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol and a magazine containing 30 rounds of ammunition which were found on him.
The incident happened about 2:35 pm.
The man, who has not yet been identified, remains in police custody to be formally charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy