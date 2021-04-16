20-y-o caught with sub-machine gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Officers assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division seized an MC-11 sub-machine gun with a magazine containing eight 9mm cartridges during an operation on Sunrise Crescent yesterday. One man was arrested and charged.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 20-year-old Alex Mitchell of Heartease district, Yallahs in St Thomas.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, lawmen were conducting an operation in the Sunrise Crescent community when Mitchell was seen running towards an unfinished building. He was pursued by the lawmen, caught, and searched, and the firearm was found in his waistband.

He was subsequently charged. His court date is being finalised.