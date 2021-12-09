Man charged after 'confessing' to killing of 6-y-o

A man said to be behind the shooting death of a six-year-old girl on Text Lane in Kingston on Monday, has been charged after confessing to the killing.

James Smith, a 55-year-old resident of Text Lane, who was beaten by residents after the killing, admitted to police that he was handling an illegal firearm when it went off.

The bullet from the weapon fatally injured T'Mora McCallum, from Solitaire Road in Kingston.

Smith has been charged with murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

It was reported that at about 4 p.m., Smith was repairing an illegal firearm when a round of ammunition was discharged, hitting the child.

She later died in hospital.

Smith initially fled the community but was later caught by citizens. He was beaten before being handed over to the police. Lawmen investigating the case interviewed Smith and he reportedly confessed to the incident.