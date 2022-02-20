Man charged after alleged murder plot

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who allegedly plotted and attempted to kill a businessman is now facing several charges in relation to the incident which occurred in Tavares Gardens in Kingston on Saturday, January 22.

Arrested and charged is 32-year-old Anthony Fisher, a carpenter of Johns Lane, in the parish. Fisher has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm, the victim was opening his business place when he was approached by a lone man armed with a firearm who opened gunfire hitting him multiple times to the upper body.

The injured man reportedly ran to avoid further injuries; however, he collapsed along the roadway. He was then taken to hospital where he was admitted in a serious condition.

The police said the car that was used in the attack was tracked and Fisher was found in the vehicle.

He was immediately arrested and his cell phone seized and sent to the Communications Forensics and Cybercrime Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for analysis which uncovered confidential material plotting the attack on the victim, the police said.

Fisher was charged following a question and answer interview.