Man charged after allegedly wounding brother with machete

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with wounding his brother following an incident at their home in Bogue Hill, Montego Bay, St James on Sunday, May 16.

Charged with wounding with intent is 29-year-old Rojae Reid, a mason of the community.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that at 12:00 pm, Reid and his brother were doing repairs to a house when an argument developed between them. Reid then used a machete to inflict wounds to his brother’s back and arm, almost severing it. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and admitted.

On Monday, August 9, Reid was taken by a pastor to the Montego Bay Police Station, where a warrant was executed on him, and he was charged and placed into custody.

His court date is being finalised.