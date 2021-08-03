Man charged after 'gun found in knapsack'

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A man was arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation in Daytona, Greater Portmore, St Catherine on Monday.

Charged is 22-year-old Romaine Pusey.

The police said that about 5:30 pm, Pusey was seen at a stall and his actions aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a Beretta 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found in a knapsack he was carrying.

He was subsequently arrested and charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.