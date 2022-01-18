Man charged after phone store robbery in HWT

Man charged after phone store robbery in HWTTuesday, January 18, 2022
Police have charged a man in connection with a robbery of a cellular phone store in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.
The man, who was charged earlier this week, was reportedly held with a firearm and several stolen phones while he was travelling on a bus after the robbery.
Charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm is Antaine Hutchinson, 20, from Mandela Terrace, St Andrew.
Police said that two Mondays ago, four men entered the phone store pretending to be customers. It is reported that the men then pulled guns and robbed the store of 20 cellular phones before fleeing.
A police unit on patrol in the area was informed of the robbery and pointed in the direction the robbers fled.
Following investigations, Hutchinson was held on a bus. When searched, a firearm and 18 of the 20 stolen phones, were found in his possession. He was taken into custody.
