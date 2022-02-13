Man charged after stealing stove, dresser from cousin's home

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Twenty-eight-year-old Odain Wright, also known as 'Oscar', a counter clerk of First Street, Race Track in Clarendon, was arrested and charged with house-breaking and larceny on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Reports are that on Sunday, January 23, 2022, about 9:00 am, Wright and another man entered a premises owned by his cousin and stole a five-burner gas stove valued at $34,998 and a dresser valued at $40,000.

The investigations led to Wright being implicated and he was picked up and subsequently charged.