Man charged following shooting incident

Man charged following shooting incidentSunday, November 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— St Andrew South police have arrested and charged a man with shooting with intent, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident on Trelawny Avenue, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, October 19.
Charged is 23-year-old Savio Barker of Ferguson Drive, Riverton Meadows in Kingston 11.
Reports are that about 12:21 pm, two men were along the roadway conversing when they were pounced upon by Barker and another man who opened gunfire at them. One man escaped unhurt while the other was taken to hospital where he was admitted.
Barker was taken into custody and was charged on Saturday, November 20 after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.
