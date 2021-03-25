Man charged for murdering teen during home invasion

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Odane Rhoden, otherwise called 'Pipi', of Alexander Road in Kingston, has been charged with the March 12 murder of 16-year-old Shaquille Johnson, otherwise called 'Dante', of Maxfield Avenue in the parish.

The police said about 10:50 am, Rhoden, along with other men, went to Johnson's home, entered the property, and opened gunfire, hitting him in the upper body.

Johnson was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said Rhoden was later apprehended and charged after he was positively identified.