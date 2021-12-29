Man charged for shooting incident in St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Following a shooting incident at a wholesale in 9 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew on Sunday, March 27, 2021, one man has been charged with three counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He is 21-year-old Raheem Whittingham of Julian Road, Waltham Park, Kingston 3.

Reports from the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are that at about 12:15 pm, Whittingham allegedly went to a wholesale and opened gunfire, injuring three men.

The men were treated at hospital for their injuries.

Investigations led to Whittingham's apprehension; he was placed on an ID parade on Friday, December 24 during which he was pointed out.

He was subsequently charged on Monday, December 27.

His court date is being finalised.