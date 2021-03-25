Man charged for taxi driver's murder in Gold Smith Villa

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now facing charges of murder, shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he allegedly blocked a path and opened gunfire on a vehicle, killing a taxi driver and injuring another man in Gold Smith Villa, St Andrew last year.

Charged for the October 18, 2020 incident is 27-year-old Junior White of Barrett Drive in Kingston.

The deceased is 25-year-old Rushane Brown, a taxi operator of Gold Smith Villa.

Official reports are that about 6:30 pm, Brown and another man were travelling along Golden Avenue when they were attacked by the accused and another man.

It is alleged that the assailants, who were travelling in a motorcar, blocked their path and fired at them.

The police said Brown and the other man were taken to hospital where Brown was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in serious but stable condition.

White was arrested on March 3 and formally charged on March 19.