Man charged in 2019 East Kingston murder

Man charged in 2019 East Kingston murderWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives in the Kingston Eastern Division have cracked a cold case that has been under investigation for more than two years.
On Tuesday, 22-year-old Daniel Williams, otherwise called 'Noah', a construction worker of St Benedict Heights, Harbour View in Kingston 17, was charged with the 2019 murder of Rohan Roberts also of St Benedict Heights.
Reports from the Harbour View Police are that on May 19, 2019, about 8:55 pm, Roberts was standing in his community, when Williams and two other men allegedly opened gunfire at him, killing him. The men escaped on foot in the area.
Williams was identified as one of the attackers and he was subsequently arrested. He was charged on Tuesday, March 1, after a question and answer session.
