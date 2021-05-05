Man charged in Kingston double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man has been charged in connection with the murder of two men whose bodies were discovered in a motor car on Maple Leaf Avenue, Kingston 10 on Thursday, March 18.

He has been identified as 32-year-old Rameish Reid of a Sunrise Crescent address in Kingston 19.

Official reports are that about 5:30 pm, residents stumbled upon the bodies and alerted the police. The police said their bodies were seen with gunshot wounds inside a Toyota Corolla motor car that was parked along the roadway.

The deceased men were subsequently identified as 30-year-old Michael Fisher, a farmer of Cambridge district, St James and 30-year-old Ricky Frame, a mason of Nompriel district, Negril in Westmoreland.

Reid was later arrested and yesterday charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.