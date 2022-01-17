Man charged in connection with St Ann murder

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police have made a breakthrough in the first murder committed in this parish since the start of the year.



A Clarendon resident, 20-year-old Owen Curtis, otherwise called 'Ardon', has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report a felony. The charges are all related to the January 1 killing of Everette Duncan, a 37-year-old electrician from Knapdale near Brown's Town.



Curtis, who is from Savannah Crescent in May Pen, was charged on Sunday after being interviewed in the presence of his attorney, Oswest Senior Smith. Curtis' court date has not yet been finalised.



According to the police, Duncan was leaving a shop in Knapdale where he had earlier made a purchase when a car drove up. An armed man exited the vehicle and began shooting, hitting Duncan several times. The gunman then drove away. Duncan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



- Donicka Robinson