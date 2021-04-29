Man charged in multi-million dollar drug bust offered bail

Man charged in multi-million dollar drug bust offered bailThursday, April 29, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Thirty-four-year-old Pete Cole, a mechanic of Granville in St James who is now facing charges in relation to breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act, was yesterday offered bail when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court.
Cole, who is charged with the offences of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, trafficking ganja, taking steps preparatory to export ganja and conspiracy to export ganja, was offered bail in the sum of $400,000.
The charges stem from an incident during which six knitted plastic bags containing compressed ganja weighing approximately 1, 400 pounds were found in Cole's car. The drugs estimated street value of over $5.5 million
Reports are that on Thursday, April 22, about 6:40 pm, the Narcotics police supported by members of the Manchester Police Division were on anti-narcotics operations in the Spalding area when they intercepted a Nissan bus with Cole aboard.
During a search of the vehicle, the bags were found. The drugs and the vehicle were seized and Cole taken into custody.
