Man charged in near-fatal attack on cop

Police have charged a man in the near-fatal attack on a policeman on the I-95 highway in Portmore, St Catherine, last month.



The cop, who is still hospitalised, was shot, left for dead, and his motorbike and firearm stolen by his attackers. His almost lifeless body was found the following day by a passerby.



Charged is Javon 'Eli' Marshall, 22, a bearer from Caribbean Estate, St Catherine. Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) detectives arrested Marshall last Thursday. He was charged on Sunday.



Marshall is charged with wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to rob.



Reports were that about 8:50 pm on February 14, the policeman, a constable, was riding his motorcycle along the roadway when he was approached by two men also travelling on a bike.



The men opened fire on the cop, from behind, hitting him multiple times in his back. He was then robbed of his motorcycle, his license firearm, and cell phone. The men then fled.



The constable was found about 6:30 the following morning near the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.