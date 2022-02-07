Man charged in stabbing death during altercation at MoBay bus park

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St Catherine man has been arrested and charged for the murder of drywall installer, 28-year-old Daymione 'Demon' Shaw.

Charged is 28-year-old Davian Edwards, of Newport Street in St Catherine.

The police said that on Friday, January 28, Edward and Shaw had an altercation in the Montego Bay Bus Park during which Edwards allegedly used a knife to stab Shaw before fleeing the scene. Edwards was apprehended a few hours later in the parish and subsequently charged with murder.

His court date is being finalised.