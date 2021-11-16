Man charged in theft of $120k worth of game items

Man charged in theft of $120k worth of game itemsTuesday, November 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have charged 29-year-old Demarie Wright, otherwise called 'Marley', with house breaking and larceny in relation to an incident that occurred in Sewlyn Plaza, St Elizabeth in April of this year.
Wright was charged on November 15.
Reports are that about 11:00 pm, a man securely locked his business place and left for home but on his return, he discovered that several game items valued at $120,000 were stolen.
The police said during the processing of the crime scene, fingerprints were found and entered into the Automated Palm Finger Print Identification System, which on November 10, linked Wright to the scene.
He was then arrested and subsequently charged later the same day.
