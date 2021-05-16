Man charged over involvement in shootout

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who turned himself in to the police has been charged in relation to a shooting incident at the intersection of Westminster and Eastwood Park roads in Kingston on April 22.

Charged with shooting with intent, wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, is 31-year-old Martin Harriot of Rose Hill district in St Andrew.

According to the police, the complainant was driving his motor truck, when upon reaching the intersection of Westminster and Eastwood Park roads, Harriot and other men drove up beside him and opened gunfire, hitting him.

The complainant reportedly exited his vehicle and used his licensed firearm and returned gunfire. The incident happened about 6:35 pm.

The police said the accused and the other men escaped, and the complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was treated.

Harriot turned himself in to the police, accompanied by his attorney, on May 11 and was charged the following Friday after an identification parade.