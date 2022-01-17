Man charged with assault at common law

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault at common law following an incident in his community on Saturday.

Charged is Jaborie Whyte otherwise called 'Bari', mechanic of Borroughs Avenue.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 12:30 am, Whyte and another man had an altercation, stemming from an ongoing family dispute.

It is alleged that Whyte pulled a firearm and pointed at the man. The matter was reported and an operation carried out where Whyte was charged based on a witness statement.

His court date is being finalised.