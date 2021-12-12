Man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Carter has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident that took place along Four Forty Drive, Kingston 11 on Saturday.

The police said that about 8:00 pm, a patrol team was traveling along the roadway when Carter was seen sitting on a bench in the company of five other men.

On seeing the marked police vehicle he reportedly got up and quickly went inside the yard.

He was followed by the police and was reportedly observed pulling a firearm from the front of his waistband which he threw inside a room in front of where he was standing.

The firearm - a Glock pistol, along with the ammunition was retrieved; the magazine contained eight 9mm rounds. Carter was then arrested and later charged.