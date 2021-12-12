Man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition

Man charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunitionSunday, December 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Carter has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following an incident that took place along Four Forty Drive, Kingston 11 on Saturday.
The police said that about 8:00 pm, a patrol team was traveling along the roadway when Carter was seen sitting on a bench in the company of five other men.
On seeing the marked police vehicle he reportedly got up and quickly went inside the yard.
He was followed by the police and was reportedly observed pulling a firearm from the front of his waistband which he threw inside a room in front of where he was standing.
The firearm - a Glock pistol, along with the ammunition was retrieved; the magazine contained eight 9mm rounds. Carter was then arrested and later charged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy