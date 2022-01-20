Man charged with killing technician after refusal to remove CCTV camera

Man charged with killing technician after refusal to remove CCTV cameraThursday, January 20, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 21-year-old man has been implicated in the death of a Flow technician after he refused the demands of gangsters to remove a CCTV surveillance camera he had set up at his house in White Lane, Naggo Head in Portmore, St Catherine last year.
Dwayne Douglas, otherwise called 'Bready', of Rosemary Lane, Naggo Head in Portmore, St Catherine, has been charged with the murder of 39-year-old Keron McCollin otherwise called 'Virus'.
In addition, Douglas has been booked for the offences of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Reports are that about 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 30, last year, Douglas and two other men — all armed with handguns — approached McCollin and opened gunfire hitting him.
The police were called and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Following weeks of detailed investigations, law enforcers were able to connect Douglas to the crime and he was subsequently arrested, interviewed and charged.
The police said a date for the accused man's court appearance is to be finalised.
