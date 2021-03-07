Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at party

ST CATHERINE Jamaica — The police on Friday charged 39-year-old Devin Wedderburn of Robin Way, Hellshire in St Catherine with murder in relation to a fatal stabbing on April 14, 2019.

The deceased is 21-year-old Kevin Lee of Sand Hill Circle in the parish.

The police said Wedderburn and another man confronted Lee at a party and reportedly stabbed him several times in his upper body and abdomen. The incident happened about 9:15 pm.

Lee was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said Wedderburn was arrested on Saturday, February 27 and was charged after a question and answer session on Friday.