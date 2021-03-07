Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at party

Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing at partySunday, March 07, 2021
|
ST CATHERINE Jamaica — The police on Friday charged 39-year-old Devin Wedderburn of Robin Way, Hellshire in St Catherine with murder in relation to a fatal stabbing on April 14, 2019.
The deceased is 21-year-old Kevin Lee of Sand Hill Circle in the parish.
The police said Wedderburn and another man confronted Lee at a party and reportedly stabbed him several times in his upper body and abdomen. The incident happened about 9:15 pm.
Lee was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The police said Wedderburn was arrested on Saturday, February 27 and was charged after a question and answer session on Friday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy