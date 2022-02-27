Man charged with murder of GraceKennedy driver

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Detectives from the St Catherine South Police Division have laid charges against a man believed to be involved in the murder of 30-year-old GraceKennedy haulage contractor Leona “Kimmy” Salmon, whose body was found in bushes last Thursday in the Central Village area of the parish.

The accused, Saddam Morgan, also known as "Trackas", a 31-year-old welder of Windsor Heights, Central Village, was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm on Saturday.

Salmon's body was reportedly discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, a slashed throat and plucked out eyes.

The accused is set to make an appearance before the court in early March.